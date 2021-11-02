In-person job fair to be held in Morrisville

Are you looking for a new job? Madison County Working Solutions is hosting an in-person job fair, featuring 19 local area employers. This event will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County in Morrisville.
Residents do not need to register for this event, but space is limited. Attendees are required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.
Employers Attending:
- Madison Cortland ARC
- Crouse Community Center
- Morrisville Auxiliary Corp
- Tronser
- Marquardt Switches
- Pelco
- Heffrons General Contracting
- The Grand Rehabilitation Center
- Can Tech
- Wadham’s
- HP Hood
- Creekflat Construction
- Dutchland Plastics
- Canastota NC
- Lincklaen House/Hampton Inn
- MVCAA
- Professional Teleconcepts
- Green Empire Farms
There will also be individuals on site to talk about grants for possible funding for training for healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and the trades.
- Wanto Grant: funding for women residents interested in non-traditional career fields
- Rural Healthcare Grant: funding for residents interested in working in specific healthcare fields
- Workforce IT Cybersecurity Grant: funding short term training in Cybersecurity, IT, and for those interested in Advanced Manufacturing
Also, there will be the opportunity to talk to a Madison County Career Center representative about resume assistance, job search, training and more.
For more information about Madison County jobs and information, call 315.363.2400.