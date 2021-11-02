In-person job fair to be held in Morrisville

Are you looking for a new job? Madison County Working Solutions is hosting an in-person job fair, featuring 19 local area employers. This event will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County in Morrisville.

Residents do not need to register for this event, but space is limited. Attendees are required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.

Employers Attending:

Madison Cortland ARC

Crouse Community Center

Morrisville Auxiliary Corp

Tronser

Marquardt Switches

Pelco

Heffrons General Contracting

The Grand Rehabilitation Center

Can Tech

Wadham’s

HP Hood

Creekflat Construction

Dutchland Plastics

Canastota NC

Lincklaen House/Hampton Inn

MVCAA

Professional Teleconcepts

Green Empire Farms

There will also be individuals on site to talk about grants for possible funding for training for healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and the trades.

Wanto Grant: funding for women residents interested in non-traditional career fields

Rural Healthcare Grant: funding for residents interested in working in specific healthcare fields

Workforce IT Cybersecurity Grant: funding short term training in Cybersecurity, IT, and for those interested in Advanced Manufacturing

Also, there will be the opportunity to talk to a Madison County Career Center representative about resume assistance, job search, training and more.

For more information about Madison County jobs and information, call 315.363.2400.

