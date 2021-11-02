Madison County Courier

Air Guard’s 174th Attack Wing holds career days Nov. 5 and 6

Nov 2, 2021

Recruiters for the 174th Attack Wing will host two Air National Guard career day events at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base; this event will showcase multiple career paths the 174th Attack Wing has to offer.

Not only will the event allow those in attendance to explore areas that may interest them, but will also showcase some of the military equipment routinely used by the wing. The 174th recruiting team will be on site to answer any questions and provide the opportunity to “Join the Team” and begin a career in the New York Air National Guard.

The first event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, and will be open to high school and college students.

The second event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, and will be open to the public.

The location will be at 6001 East Molloy Road, Syracuse. RSVP by calling 315.233.2159.

Visitors should bring a facemask and be prepared to practice social distancing while engaging with others at the event.

