Healthy, Hardy Heifers

Free, pre-registration required

Every Friday until November 19 | Noon – 12:45PM EST

Zoom

Register here

For registration help, contact Donette Griffith at dg576@cornell.edu or 607-391-2662

CCE Regional Ag Teams are excited to offer this NEW heifer series! Join VIRTUALLY for an 8-week series on heifer management topics from post-weaning to calving! Sessions will be about 30 – 45 minutes in length, with a question & answer period at the end.



Topics include:

Transition After Weaning

Pre-Breeding Comfort and Nutrition

Hoof Health

Repro Strategies

Bred Heifers

Pre-calving Nutrition

Pre-calving Comfort and Facilities

