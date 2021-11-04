Healthy, Hardy Heifers

Free, pre-registration required
Every Friday until November 19 | Noon – 12:45PM EST
Zoom
Register here
For registration help, contact Donette Griffith at dg576@cornell.edu or 607-391-2662
CCE Regional Ag Teams are excited to offer this NEW heifer series! Join VIRTUALLY for an 8-week series on heifer management topics from post-weaning to calving! Sessions will be about 30 – 45 minutes in length, with a question & answer period at the end.
Topics include:
- Transition After Weaning
- Pre-Breeding Comfort and Nutrition
- Hoof Health
- Repro Strategies
- Bred Heifers
- Pre-calving Nutrition
- Pre-calving Comfort and Facilities