Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Healthy, Hardy Heifers

Nov 4, 2021

Free, pre-registration required
Every Friday until November 19 | Noon – 12:45PM EST
Zoom
Register here
For registration help, contact Donette Griffith at dg576@cornell.edu or 607-391-2662

CCE Regional Ag Teams are excited to offer this NEW heifer series!  Join VIRTUALLY for an 8-week series on heifer management topics from post-weaning to calving!  Sessions will be about 30 – 45 minutes in length, with a question & answer period at the end.

Topics include:

  • Transition After Weaning
  • Pre-Breeding Comfort and Nutrition
  • Hoof Health
  • Repro Strategies
  • Bred Heifers
  • Pre-calving Nutrition
  • Pre-calving Comfort and Facilities

