Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Farmer Tax School Virtual Series

Bymartha

Nov 4, 2021

Join Cornell Cooperative Extension Farm Business Management Specialists from across the state for their virtual Farmer Tax School, offered in October 2021 through January 2022. This educational series offers courses designed to inform and empower farm managers to better understand their tax obligations, management strategies, and improve farm profitability. For more information, visit the website.

Register online here.  This is required three business days in advance of the workshop. You can register for one, some of, or all courses. This series has options for agricultural producers of all shapes, sizes, and time in business


Events include:

Farm Financial Records for Decision Making & Tax Management
Thursday, December 2 | 7pm – 9pm
$10 per farm

Tax Management for Beginning and Small Businesses
Tuesday, January 18 | 7pm – 9pm
$10 per farm

Farm Specific Tax Code Benefits
Tuesday, January 25 | 7pm – 8:30pm
$5 per farm 

There are scholarships available for those experiencing financial hardship. The courses will be offered virtually via live and interactive zoom webinar. For those without internet access, there will be a call-in option available with the opportunity to receive paper copies of the presentation via mail. Each presentation will be recorded and sent to those who are registered (even if you can’t attend the live event).

By martha

Related Post

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Transition Cow Tuesdays

Nov 4, 2021 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Forage After a Frost

Nov 4, 2021 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Healthy, Hardy Heifers

Nov 4, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Farmer Tax School Virtual Series

Nov 4, 2021
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Transition Cow Tuesdays

Nov 4, 2021
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Forage After a Frost

Nov 4, 2021
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

Healthy, Hardy Heifers

Nov 4, 2021