Farmer Tax School Virtual Series

Join Cornell Cooperative Extension Farm Business Management Specialists from across the state for their virtual Farmer Tax School, offered in October 2021 through January 2022. This educational series offers courses designed to inform and empower farm managers to better understand their tax obligations, management strategies, and improve farm profitability. For more information, visit the website.



Register online here. This is required three business days in advance of the workshop. You can register for one, some of, or all courses. This series has options for agricultural producers of all shapes, sizes, and time in business



Events include:



Farm Financial Records for Decision Making & Tax Management

Thursday, December 2 | 7pm – 9pm

$10 per farm



Tax Management for Beginning and Small Businesses

Tuesday, January 18 | 7pm – 9pm

$10 per farm



Farm Specific Tax Code Benefits

Tuesday, January 25 | 7pm – 8:30pm

$5 per farm



There are scholarships available for those experiencing financial hardship. The courses will be offered virtually via live and interactive zoom webinar. For those without internet access, there will be a call-in option available with the opportunity to receive paper copies of the presentation via mail. Each presentation will be recorded and sent to those who are registered (even if you can’t attend the live event).

