Transition Cow Tuesdays

Free webinar series, Registration required

Tuesdays until December 14, 2021

12:30-1:00PM EDT

Register here

Have you…

been working with the farm transition cow program but want to know more about the how, what and why?

wanted to improve the transition cow performance of your herd but need to know where to start?

wanted to increase the skills you bring to the farm or your farm employer?

been wondering where you’ll find the time to attend a course or workshop?

If so, this webinar series is designed for you! The webinars are short, to the point, and just 30 minutes. Grab your lunch and join us. Generous sponsors have enabled us to offer this series free of charge. More information can be found on their website. One registration provides access to all the webinars in the series.



Topics include:

Transition Cow Nutrition

Feeding the Transition Cow

Selective Dry Cow Therapy

Facility Considerations

Calving Considerations

Post Calving Monitoring

Evaluating Transition Management

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related