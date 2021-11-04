Forage After a Frost

We’re finally seeing frost this week, so here’s a reminder of some of the things we need to consider when either harvesting or grazing after a frost:

Grazing clovers and alfalfa after a hard freeze (25F or below) can cause bloat

Grazing sorghum/sudangrass/sudex and stands of johnsongrass after frost can cause prussic acid poisoning

Frosted tall fescue can have increased feed value due to the conversion of carbohydrates into sugars

Harvesting forages for dry hay or baleage will nullify these effects (and to some extent even the benefit to tall fescue) but beware that fermentation slows in cold weather.



For more information:



Precautions for Harvesting Forages After a Frost



Freezing Effects on Forages

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related