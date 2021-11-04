Madison County Courier

Forage After a Frost

Bymartha

Nov 4, 2021

We’re finally seeing frost this week, so here’s a reminder of some of the things we need to consider when either harvesting or grazing after a frost:

  • Grazing clovers and alfalfa after a hard freeze (25F or below) can cause bloat
  • Grazing sorghum/sudangrass/sudex and stands of johnsongrass after frost can cause prussic acid poisoning
  • Frosted tall fescue can have increased feed value due to the conversion of carbohydrates into sugars

Harvesting forages for dry hay or baleage will nullify these effects (and to some extent even the benefit to tall fescue) but beware that fermentation slows in cold weather.
 
For more information:
 
Precautions for Harvesting Forages After a Frost
 
Freezing Effects on Forages

