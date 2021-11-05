BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Oct. 28, 2021
- Alexis R. Weimer, 24, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and disobeying a traffic control device.
- Jamie K. Shaver II, 34, of Ogdensburg, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle w/ a suspended registration.
- Sonya E. Barrenger, 44, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Timothy C. Mitchell, 34, of Wampsville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator and an equipment violation. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and held in Madison County Jail in lieu of $100 cash or $200 bond.
Oct. 29, 2021
- Hannah G. Amway, 23, of Camden, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and inadequate lights.
- Jerry L. Durr, 63, of Oneida, was arrested for two counts of criminal contempt second-degree, three counts of menacing first-degree (E felony), criminal possession of a weapon third-degree (D felony), disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise, obstructing governmental administration second-degree and three counts of menacing second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Oct. 30, 2021
- Jamell B. Morgan, 33, of Oswego, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third degree, criminal impersonation second-degree, improper passing and failure to use designated lane.
- Cindy L. Catello, 38, of Munnsville, was issued appearance tickets for speed in zone and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Oct. 31, 2021
- Steven R. Buss, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.
- Salvador J. Vizcarrondo, 72, of Endicott, was issued appearance tickets for speed in zone and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
Nov. 1, 2021
- Nicholas E. Simon, 20, of Brooklyn, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Nov. 2, 2021
- David C. Howard Jr., 42, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disorderly conduct. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brian A. Golley, 33, of Brewerton, was arrested on an arrest warrant for grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 3, 2021
- Steven A. Potocki Jr., 40, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal contempt second-degree.