Pets

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Nov 8, 2021

Say hello to Bug, a 2-year-old boxer mix. Bug is a sweet boy with a bit of energy who sometimes thinks he’s a lap dog. He would like to find his forever home soon so he can start living his life in a happy home with a loving family. Stop in and meet Bug to see if he is the one for you.

This beautiful girl’s name is Thyme; she is an observer who usually likes to sit by herself, as she’s not a fan of the other kitties in her space.

She has beautiful long fur that does require brushing at times. Her all-time favorite thing is food. Stop down today, and ask the staff for some treats to feed her.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

