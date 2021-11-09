COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

By Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz
- On Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m., the Fabius Historical Society will host a special presentation by Jim Coulthart on World War II fighter planes that were purchased from Canada and flown to Syracuse and Canastota at the Fabius Community Center. Come and hear local historian Jim Coulthart talk about the unique central New York historical story. There is no charge for this event. Light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information, email Sandra Beglinger at peterpan007@peoplepc.com.
- On Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m., the Town of Nelson and the Erieville/Nelson Heritage Society will present the Citizen of the Year Award at the Erieville Fire Hall. This year the town and heritage Society will honor Mariam Barrows of Erieville with a special presentation. For more information, call 315.655.8582.
- On Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will host a special presentation entitled “Architectural Styles Part, Part I: Federal Greek Revival and the Victorians,” by Carl Stearns, preservation planner and architect, AIA, at the Cazenovia Public Library. Stearns will review the distinctive features of each architectural style. For more information, visit cazheritage.org or email info@cazheritage.org.
- On Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special Mansion House Music Series featuring Mikey Powell. The concert series features exceptional music from eight touring artists/groups for Sunday afternoon performances. The second musician that is part of the series is Mikey Powell, a natural born storyteller with a stage presence. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/mike-powell-concert-performance-tickets-170033138695?aff=ebdssbeac.
- On Monday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m., Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will present on the History of the Village of Wampsville at the Wampsville Village Hall. Urtz will look at the early history through the incorporation of the village. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315.366.2453.
- On Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m., the New Woodstock Free Library will host a special presentation of “Madison County is on Fire!” Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will present on some of Madison County’s most notorious fires and even an arsonist. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315.662.3134.
- On Thursday, Nov. 18, at noon, the Erie Canal Museum will host the Lunchtime Lecture: Talking Turkey. Join Erie Canal Museum Educator Derrick Pratt for the final Lunchtime Lecture of the yearlong Erie Eats Foodways Project. Delve into the myriad of historical tales that can be extracted from just one receipt for a “turkey wild” from 1856. This talk is available both in-person and virtually for $5, free for members. For more information or to reserve your spot visit: eriecanalmuseum.org/store/product/virtual-lunchtime-lecture/.
- On Saturday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Clay Historical Association will host a special presentation entitled “Camp Syracuse.” Susan Millett will present on Camp Syracuse, which was established in May of 1917 on the New York State Fairgrounds. The 9th and 16th Infantries, as well as the 5th Machine Gun Battalion were processed and stationed there to operate the mobilization camp. During the summer of 1918, it was reestablished as a recruitment camp for “special and limited service men.” Camp Syracuse saw more than 30,000 troops move through its facility during WWII. The camp closed in November. of 1918. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call Cindy at 315.927.7573.
- On Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host a special guided tour of their there “A Madison County Holiday Travel Through Time” exhibit by G. Russ Oechsle. Come and see this special display of over 20 rare early-American clocks made in Madison County between 1830-42. Oechsle, co-author of An Empire in Time: Clocks & Clock Makers of Upstate New York will lead attendees on this special tour. Tours are only by appointment. The cost for the tour is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information or to reserve your tour spot, call 315.363.4136 or email history@mchs1900.org.
- On Sunday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host a special guided tour of its “A Madison County Holiday Travel through Time” exhibit by G. Russ Oechsle. Come and see this special display of more than 20 rare early-American clocks made in Madison County between 1830-42. Oechsle, co-author of An Empire in Time: Clocks & Clock Makers of Upstate New York will lead attendees on this special tour. Tours are only by appointment. The cost for the tour is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information or to reserve your tour spot, call 315.363.4136 or email history@mchs1900.org.
- On Wednesday, Dec. 1; Thursday, Dec. 2; and Friday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host Holiday Guided House Tours. Come and see the Madison County Historical decorated in holiday splendor. Reservations are required. The cost for the tour is free for members and $5 for non-members, children 12 and under free. For more information or to reserve your tour spot, call 315.363.4136 or email history@mchs1900.org.
- On Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House will host a special Mansion House Music Series featuring The Cadleys. The concert series features exceptional music from eight touring artists/groups for Sunday afternoon performances. The third act that is part of the series is the Cadleys.
- On Wednesday, Dec. 8; Thursday, Dec. 9; and Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host Holiday Guided House Tours. Come and see the Madison County Historical decorated in holiday splendor. Reservations are required. The cost for the tour is free for members and $5 for non-members, children 12 and under free. For more information or to reserve your tour spot, call 315.363.4136 or email history@mchs1900.org.
- On Friday, Dec. 10, from 7 p.m., to 9 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host their 2021 Dark Aisle for the Holidays 2021. With the help of the Friends of Lorenzo the site will kick off the holiday season with horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides, music and the delicious beverage wassail. Tickets are $5 for people 13 and over, cash only. For more information, call 315.655.3200.
- On Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., Cazenovia Heritage will host a special presentation entitled “The Bear Tree, People and Stories of Cazenovia” at the First Presbyterian Church Meeting House in Cazenovia. Authors Erica Barnes and Jason Emerson will read excerpts from their recently published book and which will be available for sale. For more information, visit cazheritage.org or email info@cazheritage.org.
- On Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host their 2021 Dark Aisle for the Holidays 2021. With the help of the Friends of Lorenzo, the site will kick off the holiday season with horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides, music and the delicious beverage wassail. Tickets are $5 for people 13 and over, cash only. For more information, call 315.655.3200.
- On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host a special guided tour of its “A Madison County Holiday Travel Through Time” exhibit by G. Russ Oechsle. Come and see this special display of more than 20 rare early-American clocks made in Madison County between 1830-42. Oechsle, co-author of An Empire in Time: Clocks & Clock Makers of Upstate New York will lead attendees on this special tour. Tours are only by appointment. The cost for the tour is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information or to reserve your tour spot, call 315.363.4136 or email history@mchs1900.org.
- From Sunday, Dec. 12, through Jan. 2, the Lorenzo State Historic Site Dark Aisle Holiday Illumination path will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily. Stop by to walk through this family- and pet-friendly outside display. To enter, follow the path from the first lit tree that is visible from the parking lot. There is no charge for this event, although donations are appreciated. For more information, call 315.655.3200.
- On Wednesday, Dec. 15; Thursday, Dec. 16; and Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host Holiday Guided House Tours. Come and see the Madison County Historical decorated in holiday splendor. Reservations are required. The cost for the tour is free for members and $5 for non-members, children 12 and under free. For more information or to reserve your tour spot, call 315.363.4136 or email history@mchs1900.org.
- On Thursday, Dec. 16, at noon, the Erie Canal Museum will host the Lunchtime Lecture: Baum, Barrels, and the Erie Canal. Join Village of Chittenango Historian Charles Albee for this discussion of Chittenango’s most famous son, L. Frank Baum, and his family’s connection to the Erie Canal. This talk is available both in-person and virtually for $5, free for members. For more information or to reserve your spot visit: eriecanalmuseum.org/store/product/virtual-lunchtime-lecture/.
- On Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host Holiday Guided House Tours. Come and see the Madison County Historical decorated in holiday splendor. Reservations are required. The cost for the tour is free for members and $5 for non-members, children 12 and under free. For more information or to reserve your tour spot, call 315.363.4136 or email history@mchs1900.org.
- On Sunday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host a special guided tour of their there “A Madison County Holiday Travel Through Time” exhibit by G. Russ Oechsle. Come and see this special display of over 20 rare early-American clocks made in Madison County between 1830-42. Oechsle, co-author of An Empire in Time: Clocks & Clock Makers of Upstate New York will lead attendees on this special tour. Tours are only by appointment. The cost for the tour is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information or to reserve your tour spot, call 315.363.4136 or email history@mchs1900.org.
- On Wednesday, Dec. 29; and Thursday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Madison County Historical Society will host Holiday Guided House Tours. Come and see the Madison County Historical decorated in holiday splendor. Reservations are required. The cost for the tour is free for members and $5 for non-members, children 12 and under free. For more information or to reserve your tour spot, call 315.363.4136 or email history@mchs1900.org.
- On Friday, Dec. 31, the hamlet of Peterboro will host its annual Watch Night. More information to come.
Editor’s note: Matthew Urtz is Madison County historian. For more information, he can be reached at Matthew.Urtz@madisoncounty.ny.gov, 315.366.2453 or visit Madison County NY, History.