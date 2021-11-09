Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Education/STEM Top Story

Local students earn scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University

Bymartha

Nov 9, 2021

Students from our area were among more than 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $12 million in scholarships for their outstanding high school achievements.

The following local students earned scholarships:

Mattie Hicks of Oneida, a graduate of Oneida High School majoring in early childhood education, earned a $15,000 Fellows’ Scholarship.

Aidan Hicks of Oneida, a graduate of Oneida High School majoring in biology, earned a $19,000 Trustees’ Scholarship.

BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing. BW offers a wide range of financial support to its students – more than $50 million for the 2021-22 academic year.

By martha

Related Post

Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

COLUMN: Cornell in our Community

Nov 9, 2021 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

2021 Farm Service Agency county committee elections underway

Nov 9, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies attend crisis intervention training

Nov 9, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

COLUMN: Cornell in our Community

Nov 9, 2021
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

2021 Farm Service Agency county committee elections underway

Nov 9, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

Local students earn scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University

Nov 9, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies attend crisis intervention training

Nov 9, 2021