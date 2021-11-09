Local students earn scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University

Students from our area were among more than 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned more than $12 million in scholarships for their outstanding high school achievements.

The following local students earned scholarships:

Mattie Hicks of Oneida, a graduate of Oneida High School majoring in early childhood education, earned a $15,000 Fellows’ Scholarship.

Aidan Hicks of Oneida, a graduate of Oneida High School majoring in biology, earned a $19,000 Trustees’ Scholarship.

BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing. BW offers a wide range of financial support to its students – more than $50 million for the 2021-22 academic year.

