Madison County announces pop-up pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Nov 16, 2021

The Madison County Health Department will host a pop-up first-dose pediatric Pfizer vaccination clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20, 2021, at the SUNY Morrisville Recreation Center, 80 Eaton St., Morrisville, for children ages 5 to 11. The vaccine is free; appointments are required.

The second dose will be administered at the same time Dec. 11.

A parent or guardian needs to be present at the time of vaccination. Parents or guardians/caregivers will need to sign a consent form. Expect to wait 15 minutes for observation following injection.

To make an appointment, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information or call 315.366.2770.

For families of children who have special needs, other medical conditions or may be uncomfortable at the mass vaccination site, reach out to the child’s healthcare provider for a plan to get the child vaccinated. Children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at alternate locations, including local pharmacies and medical offices.

If you have questions or need assistance booking an appointment, call the Madison County COVID-19 hotline at 315.366.2770.

