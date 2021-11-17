Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Verona

Bymartha

Nov 17, 2021

State Police Oneida BCI is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at about 2:53 a.m. Nov. 17, 2021, at the Circle K Gas Station located at 4835 State Route 365 in the town of Verona.

The suspect is described as a black female, about five-feet- to five-feet-two-inches tall, wearing a clown mask and all-black clothing.

The suspect displayed a weapon and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, they are asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Nov 17, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Town of Lee hitchhiker arrested following domestic incident

Nov 17, 2021 martha
Top Story Veterans/Military

Clear Path to host annual Thanksgiving meal for veterans

Nov 17, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Nov 17, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Town of Lee hitchhiker arrested following domestic incident

Nov 17, 2021
Top Story Veterans/Military

Clear Path to host annual Thanksgiving meal for veterans

Nov 17, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Verona

Nov 17, 2021