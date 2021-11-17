State police investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Verona

State Police Oneida BCI is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at about 2:53 a.m. Nov. 17, 2021, at the Circle K Gas Station located at 4835 State Route 365 in the town of Verona.

The suspect is described as a black female, about five-feet- to five-feet-two-inches tall, wearing a clown mask and all-black clothing.

The suspect displayed a weapon and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, they are asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000.

