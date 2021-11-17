Clear Path to host annual Thanksgiving meal for veterans

Sponsor a meal for a veteran or pre-order a Thanksgiving pie to help support vital programming for veterans, military members and their families

Clear Path for Veterans will again be hosting a traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner for veterans and any families of active duty military members who will be deployed during the holiday at our main office at 1223 Salt Springs Road Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

The home-cooked meal prepared by Clear Path’s Executive Chef Michael Sheets will include all the traditional fixings and dessert, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables and pies.

Reservations are required and seating times are as follows:

1. 11 a.m. (Transport within 15-mile radius available. Pick up at approximately 10:30 a.m.)

2. Noon (NO transport available)

3. 1 p.m. (NO transport available)

Clear Path transitioned to delivering Thanksgiving meals to veterans in 2020, but we are thrilled to return to our traditional Thanksgiving dinner at Clear Path and encouraging people to gather with us in the Great Room at our Chittenango headquarters. If you live within 15 miles of Clear Path (1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango) and do not have a viable means of transportation, pick up and drop off service may be arranged for the 11 a.m. seating only. Pick up will be at approximately 10:30 a.m. For veterans in need who are unable to travel and live within 35 miles of our location, we will have a limited number of meals available for delivery.

NOTE: There will be no Canteen lunch Wednesday, Nov. 24, to allow Clear Path’s culinary team to prepare for the Thanksgiving meal.

If you would like to sponsor a Thanksgiving meal for a veteran in need, volunteer or support this or other Clear Path events through donations or sponsorship, call 315.687.3300.

Thanksgiving pies available to order now from Clear Path

Sheets and the culinary team at Clear Path are bringing back Thanksgiving pies this holiday season, available now for pre-order online through Clear Path’s website or by contacting our office at 315.687.3300. Each pie costs $20, with a choice of classic pumpkin pie, apple crumb pie or chocolate cream pie; all proceeds benefit the Clear Path for Veterans services dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. Quantities are limited and available for pre-order only through noon Friday, Nov. 19.

Pies will be available for curbside pickup at Clear Path for Veterans office at 1223 Salt Springs Road in Chittenango between 4 and6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23; or between noon and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. Choose one of these pickup windows during check out.

Clear Path Southern Tier Thanksgiving luncheon Nov. 18

Clear Path Southern Tier will host a Thanksgiving luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at American Legion Post 1645 located at 177 Robinson St., Binghamton. The luncheon is open to veterans, military members, and their families. For more information or to make a reservation, call 315.687.3300.

