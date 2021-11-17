BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Nov. 4, 2021
- Alexander L. Ortman, 21, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Bruce A. Joslyn Jr., 37, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal contempt first-degree (E felony).
Nov. 5, 2021
- David L. Havener, 36, of Oneida, was arrested for stalking fourth-degree and trespass. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Evan M. Smith, 38, of Sylvan Beach, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Dawn A. Edsall, 65, of Vernon, was issued a criminal summons for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Scott P. Farley, 36, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on a local law charge of unreasonable noise. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
Nov. 6, 2021
- Amanda M. Jayson, 33, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Joseph M. Froelick, 39, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.
Nov. 7, 2021
- Dlisa Z. Frey, 52, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Nov. 8, 2021
- Jennifer M. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Mary E. Lagioia, 37, of Vernon Center, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- William D. Winchell, 42, of Vernon Center, was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Deanna P. Blanco, 21, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to comply with a court ordered program for the charge of criminal contempt second-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Kevin J. Scherl, 27, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for filing a false written statement.
Nov. 9, 2021
- Jawon C. Charles, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- John A. Farnham Jr., 39, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal trespass third-degree.
- James L. Brockhum, 30, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for assault third-degree and harassment second-degree.
Nov. 10, 2021
- Chad F. Relyea, 43, of Morrisville, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
Nov. 11, 2021
- Brian P. Grems, 36, of Durhamville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Wayne P. Schmidtka, 53, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal sex act first-degree: by force (B felony), endangering the welfare of a childless than 17 yoa, forcible touching, harassment second-degree and sex abuse first-degree: by force (D felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Steven A. Audette, 56, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Latashia A. Jackson, 32, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of six counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance fifth-degree (D felony), unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Jeremy L. Neidhart, 32, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Nov. 12, 2021
- Rodney R. Bishop, 70, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Ryan M. Phelps, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on two separate warrants. The first was an arrest warrant for resisting arrest and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- The second was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, improper plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and unlicensed operator. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Austin T. Johnson, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Nov. 14, 2021
- Heather L. Pawlikowski, 36, of Sherrill, was issued appearance tickets for DWI: first offense, failure to stop at a red light, DWI w/ a BAC over .08% and DWI w/ a BAC over .18%.