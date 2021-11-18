State police investigating multi-vehicle personal injury crash

Two sent to hospital, U-Haul blocks I-90 eastbound in the town of Verona

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at approximately 7:42 p.m., state police responded to a report of a serious personal injury crash involving multiple vehicles on I-90 in the town of Verona, Oneida County.

The crash occurred in the area of mile marker 251 eastbound, between Exit 32 (Westmoreland) and Exit 33 (Verona).

A preliminary investigation determined that Rahim Muhammad, 26, of Laveen, Ariz., was operating a 2020 Chevrolet Express van towing a U-Haul trailer in the right lane when it struck the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado towing a camper. The van continued eastbound before it exited the road on the north shoulder and struck the guiderail.

The impact caused the driver of the Silverado, 53-year-old Lisa L. Wink of Abbotsford, British Columbia, to lose control and come to rest in the roadway, blocking both eastbound lanes.

A 2007 Honda CRV operated by Hani M. Hassan, 57, of Cicero, was eastbound in the right lane and struck the Silverado.

A 2016 International Harvester tractor-trailer driven by David Kaplun, 72, of Victor, was also eastbound in the right lane and was unable to avoid the crash; he subsequently struck the camping trailer, causing significant damage.

Muhammad was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital by Mercy Flight for serious non-life-threatening injuries. Wink was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The investigation continues.

