Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police investigating multi-vehicle personal injury crash

Bymartha

Nov 18, 2021

Two sent to hospital, U-Haul blocks I-90 eastbound in the town of Verona

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at approximately 7:42 p.m., state police responded to a report of a serious personal injury crash involving multiple vehicles on I-90 in the town of Verona, Oneida County.

The crash occurred in the area of mile marker 251 eastbound, between Exit 32 (Westmoreland) and Exit 33 (Verona). 

A preliminary investigation determined that Rahim Muhammad, 26, of Laveen, Ariz., was operating a 2020 Chevrolet Express van towing a U-Haul trailer in the right lane when it struck the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado towing a camper. The van continued eastbound before it exited the road on the north shoulder and struck the guiderail.

The impact caused the driver of the Silverado, 53-year-old Lisa L. Wink of Abbotsford, British Columbia, to lose control and come to rest in the roadway, blocking both eastbound lanes.

A 2007 Honda CRV operated by Hani M. Hassan, 57, of Cicero, was eastbound in the right lane and struck the Silverado.

A 2016 International Harvester tractor-trailer driven by David Kaplun, 72, of Victor, was also eastbound in the right lane and was unable to avoid the crash; he subsequently struck the camping trailer, causing significant damage. 

Muhammad was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital by Mercy Flight for serious non-life-threatening injuries. Wink was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The investigation continues.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Rural Health Council seeking donations of new hats, mittens

Nov 19, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Nov. 14, 2021

Nov 19, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica police investigate possible abduction

Nov 18, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Rural Health Council seeking donations of new hats, mittens

Nov 19, 2021
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of Nov. 14, 2021

Nov 19, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica police investigate possible abduction

Nov 18, 2021
Local State Top Story

Senator Rachel May introduces New York Local News Act

Nov 18, 2021