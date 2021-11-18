Utica police investigate possible abduction

On Nov. 11, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Utica Police Department was dispatched to the area near Arthur and Steuben streets regarding a possible abduction.

It was reported that a 14-year-old female was walking with members of her family when a vehicle approached them, and two parties exited the vehicle and forced the girl into the car.

Several hours were spent investigating this incident, including issuing an Amber Alert for an abducted, endangered youth.

Shortly after the issuance of the Amber Alert, the alleged victim made contact with family members and police were able to speak with her and locate her in good health.

After conducting an extensive, intensive investigation reviewing surveillance video, speaking to witnesses, conducting interviews and collecting all pertinent items of evidentiary value, Utica police concluded this event did not occur, and the female was never abducted or in danger.

“The Utica Police Department takes all allegations of criminal behavior seriously, especially reports that an individual is in imminent danger,” said Sgt. Michael Curley. “We will spare no effort in assisting them; however, this incident resulted in dozens of officers being tasked with investigating this incident, taking away from other necessary duties. Nevertheless, we are happy that the juvenile was located safely in good health, and that we are not releasing information regarding a legitimate community threat.

“Earlier we released the juvenile’s name in an effort to garner community aid in locating her and while we understand her identity is public as a result, we will not be identifying her again as the investigation is considered closed.

“We would like to thank everyone who provided information and shared the posts and alerts. It once again demonstrates how this local community comes to together in times of need.”

