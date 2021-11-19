Madison County Courier

Rural Health Council seeking donations of new hats, mittens

Nov 19, 2021

The Madison County Rural Health Council, a non-profit organization in Morrisville, is coordinating a hat and mitten drive for local children and adults in need this winter season. Collection bins have been set up at the following locations in Madison County:

  • MCRHC /Cornell Cooperative Extension Building: 100 Eaton St., Morrisville
  • AmeriCU Credit Union: 82 Albany St., Cazenovia
  • DeRuyter Free Library: 735 Utica St., DeRuyter
  • Morrisville Public Library: 83 E. Main St., Morrisville
  • New Woodstock Free Library: 2106 E. Main St., New Woodstock

Those wishing to donate may stop by any of the locations listed above during normal business hours to drop off donations in the designated bin by Nov. 30, 2021. RHC is seeking donations of brand-new hats, mittens and gloves of all sizes for distribution to local community organizations in Madison County during December.

For more information, call 315.313.4399.

