Rural Health Council seeking donations of new hats, mittens

The Madison County Rural Health Council, a non-profit organization in Morrisville, is coordinating a hat and mitten drive for local children and adults in need this winter season. Collection bins have been set up at the following locations in Madison County:

MCRHC /Cornell Cooperative Extension Building: 100 Eaton St., Morrisville

AmeriCU Credit Union: 82 Albany St., Cazenovia

DeRuyter Free Library: 735 Utica St., DeRuyter

Morrisville Public Library: 83 E. Main St., Morrisville

New Woodstock Free Library: 2106 E. Main St., New Woodstock

Those wishing to donate may stop by any of the locations listed above during normal business hours to drop off donations in the designated bin by Nov. 30, 2021. RHC is seeking donations of brand-new hats, mittens and gloves of all sizes for distribution to local community organizations in Madison County during December.

For more information, call 315.313.4399.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related