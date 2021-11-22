LeRoy man arrested following a sex abuse investigation

Major Michael S. TenEyck of the New York State Police and Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center announced the arrest of 34-year-old Ryan F. Rios of LeRoy on numerous charges for sex crimes.

In November 2019, an investigation commenced, alleging Rios sexually abused several females under the age of 17. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the sexual abuse occurred in Utica, New York Mills and the village of New Hartford from June 2011 through winter 2018.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case was turned over to the Oneida County District Attorney’s office, where it was presented to the grand jury in October 2021.

Rios was subsequently indicted on the following charges:

Predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony

First-degree rape, a class B felony

Third-degree aggravated sexual abuse (two counts), a class D felony

First-degree sexual abuse (two counts), a class D felony

Second-degree rape, a class D felony

Endangering the welfare of a child (four counts), a class A misdemeanor

Second-degree harassment (two counts), a violation

After the indictment was passed down from the grand jury, a warrant was issued for Rios’ arrest. On Nov. 17, 2021, Rios was arrested and appeared in Oneida County Court, where he was arraigned on the above-listed charges. The victims were offered services through the Oneida County CAC.

The investigation was conducted by the state police in conjunction with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center is a multi-agency, multi-disciplinary team that fights child abuse by providing a wide range of services for child victims, while also aggressively pursuing the offenders of these crimes.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related