Head-on crash in Bridgeport takes the life of a Mattydale man

On Nov. 19, 2021, at 5:04 p.m., state police and the Cicero Police Department responded to a two-car head-on crash on State Route 31 just west of Tuttle Road in the town of Cicero.

A 2016 GMC Terrain, operated by Janet A. Nunez, 64, from Bridgeport, was eastbound on Route 31 when she crossed over the centerline and into the westbound lane striking a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze head-on that was traveling westbound.

The operator of the Cruze, Joshua A. Heffernan, 27, from Mattdale, was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nunez was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University with severe internal injuries and was listed in stable condition.

If anyone was in the area of Route 31 and Tuttle Road last evening around 5 p.m. and may have witnessed the crash, they are asked to contact State Police Investigator Jeffrey Duck at 315.455.2922.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Cicero Police Department, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Fire Department, Minoa Ambulance and NAVAC ambulance.

