Honor a veteran or military member with a light on the Clear Path for Veterans 2021 Tribute Tree

Official Tribute Tree lighting ceremony planned for Dec. 8

Clear Path for Veterans is collecting donations for its annual Tribute Tree lighting, a tradition providing the opportunity to honor or memorialize a loved one who is currently serving or has served in the military. A $25 donation will let a light shine this holiday season in honor or in memory of an individual veteran or military member.

The official tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, for those who would like to attend in person. The event will also be livestreamed on Clear Path’s Facebook page for those who would prefer to attend virtually.

This event is open to the community and the names of all service members honored and remembered in 2021 will be read during the ceremony. Light refreshments will be served.

The Tribute Tree is a Colorado blue spruce on the grounds of Clear Path’s main headquarters at 1223 Salt Springs Road and is illuminated as a symbolic reminder of family and friends who are serving or who have served. White bulbs symbolize “in memory of” or “in honor of” a veteran or current service member and red bulbs symbolize those who have been killed in action.

Donations for the Tribute Tree bulbs will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2021, and the tree will remain illuminated until early January 2022 in hopes that as a community, we will never forget the men and women who have served our country. Donation forms are available at the Clear Path for Veterans main office and at clearpathforvets.org. For more information, call 315.687.3300.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related