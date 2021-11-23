State police investigate attempted robbery at convenience store

State police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at Cliff’s Local Market located at 33 Utica St., Clinton.

On Nov. 22, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the suspect, described as a white male, mid- to early 20s, wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, dark ripped jeans and tan boots with a light red face mask walked into the store and demanded money.

The suspect attempted to obtain cash from the cashier. No weapon was displayed or used and no threat of harm was used.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000.

