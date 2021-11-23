News from New York National Guard

Morrisville National Guard soldier receives new rank, new responsibilities

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Shondra Henry from Morrisville, assigned to the Company A, 427th Brigade Support Battalion received a promotion to the rank of specialist Oct. 25, 2021.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

