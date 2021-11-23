Public notice of meeting of the State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council

A meeting of the State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, via videoconference call (WebEx).

Pursuant to Chapter 417 of the Laws of 2021, this meeting will be held remotely by WebEx conference call. The public will have the ability to view or listen to the proceeding in the manner described below. In addition, the meeting will be recorded and later transcribed.

To view or listen to this meeting:

First, register for the meeting at the link provided below. You may pre-register at any time before the meeting begins. If you have not pre-registered before the meeting begins, you may register at any time while the meeting is in progress.

Second, access the meeting at the link provided below. You must register before you can access the meeting.

Link for registration and for accessing the meeting:

meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=e8d4b687bae862ed9a66c8f3a2dc423b7

For more information, call 518.474.4073 option 3 or e-mail: Code.development@dos.ny.gov.

