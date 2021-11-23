Madison County Courier

Where to go for COVID-19 testing

Nov 23, 2021

Madison County Department of Health would like to remind residents who want or need to be tested for COVID-19 to not go to the hospital, unless it is an emergency. There is a large list of other locations that do testing.

“Our hospitals have seen an increase in patients lately, between COVID-19 cases and other illnesses,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. Now with additional staffing shortages from the vaccine mandate, we all need to do our part to help them. It is recommended that you not go to a hospital emergency room for COVID-19 testing if your symptoms are not severe. The emergency room is for true medical emergencies, such as heart attack, stroke or if you are having difficulty breathing.”

To see the list of test sites, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2589/Find-COVID-19-Testing.

For more information about testing, COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccine, call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770.

