Sylvan Beach man arrested for threatening neighbor with chainsaw

Dec 2, 2021

On Nov. 28, 2021, at approximately 10:35 p.m., state police responded to an address in the village of Sylvan Beach regarding a male threatening his neighbor with a chainsaw.

It was reported that Daniel J. Waller, 59, had arrived at a residence on Pleasant Avenue in Sylvan Beach and had damaged a vehicle with a chainsaw and threatened to kill the homeowner. Troopers arrived on the scene and located Waller in the roadway with a chainsaw at his feet.

Troopers attempted to take Waller into custody, at which time he physically resisted arrest. As a result, a Taser was used to subdue Waller, who was then taken into custody without further incident.

He was charged with the following:

  • Second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor
  • Resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor
  • Criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony

State police have been called to deal with Waller on four separate occasions since Nov. 27, 2021. Waller is a registered sex offender in New York. He was transported to Oneida County Jail, where he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

