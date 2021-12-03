Bouckville teen arrested for making terroristic threats against a school

On Dec. 2, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office school patrol officer assigned to the Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School was made aware of verbal threats of harm made against the Morrisville-Eaton High School Dec. 1, 2021. The alleged threats were made by a 17-year-old Bouckville resident, who is a registered student within the MECS District. The school resource officer notified investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division, who responded and conducted an investigation into the threats made.

During the investigation into the threat, the Morrisville-Eaton Middle/High School was placed on a brief “hold-in-place,” during which time several law enforcement K-9s were utilized to conduct a search of the school. The K-9s located no threats to students and deputies cleared the school after approximately 30 minutes, at which time the “hold-in-place” was lifted.

At the conclusion of the investigation, a 17-year-old Bouckville resident was arrested and charged with one count each of making a terroristic threat and third-degree menacing.

The 17-year-old was arraigned on the charges in Madison County Court – Youth Part, and released under supervision; the next court appearance is set for Jan. 11, 2022.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by members of the state police and SUNY Morrisville Police Department.

