Tenney announces $150,000 Crime Reduction Grant for city of Oneida

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced a $150,000 grant through the Department of Justice’s Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative for Law Enforcement Agencies for the city of Oneida to reduce crime in the community.

“I’m always fighting to return your tax dollars to upstate New York,” Tenney said. “I’m honored to announce that $150,000 of our tax dollars will be reinvested right back into our region to improve public safety and reduce crime. The city of Oneida has experienced an increase in drug-related activity and mental health incidences in recent years, making these additional funds so vitally important.”

Most of this funding will be used to support overtime enforcement and engagement details. The remainder of the funding will be used to support installation of additional safety equipment, including cameras and lighting.

