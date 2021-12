The New York State Police are searching for Rosanna Brady, 31, of Ava, who was reported missing by family members Dec. 1, 2021.

Brady was last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, by her mother. According to family members, she left the residence wearing a tan jacket and tan boots and may be driving a 1997 black Toyota Corolla (license plate number JHX-4094).

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brady, contact the state police at 315.366.6000.

