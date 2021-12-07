Madison County Courier

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police investigate fatal crash in Oneida County

Bymartha

Dec 7, 2021

State police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash that occurred Dec. 2, 2021, on State Route 46 in the town of Verona.

Investigation revealed at approximately 12:40 p.m,, a 2008 Honda Pilot operated by Cory D. Delahunt, 36, of Rome, was northbound on State Route 46 when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2008 Ford Fusion operated by Judith E. Webb, 79, also of Rome, head-on.

Webb was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 74-year-old female passenger in the Fusion was airlifted by Mercy Flight to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse and was listed in stable condition. Delahunt was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Utica with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, New London Fire Department and AM Care Ambulance.

The investigation is continues.

By martha

