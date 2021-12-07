Canastota Public Library announces December events

Submitted by Beth Totten

We know that December is a busy time for families. It’s also a great time for family gatherings. Interested in doing a family read-aloud for the holidays? Stop in to see us, and we can recommend some wonderful books depending on the ages of those “listening.”

We also have a nice collection of holiday DVD classics and holiday romance novels! If you are still looking for things to do, here is a sampling of what’s happening at the library in December:

Madison County is seeing an increase in the number of COVID Cases locally. Due to these increases, we are asking everyone who visits the library, regardless of vaccine status, to please wear a mask. We will be under a mask mandate here at the library until further notice.

The Swamp Snappers are our Artists of the Month in December. This photography club meets at and is sponsored by the Great Swamp Conservancy. If you are interested in learning more about their program or purchasing some of their wonderful nature photography, stop by the library to see their display.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, the library will host a special interview with World War II Veteran Robert Stokes and County Historian Matthew Urtz. Stokes will talk about his experiences in the European Theater, working as a chauffeur and as a member of the occupying force following World War II. The interview will be held on the second floor of the library. There is no charge for this event.

The CPL Knitters are holding a Snuggle Baby Sweater Auction continuing through December. This silent auction will run through Dec. 17, and you can offer bids or there is a “buy it now” option. There is still time to bid or purchase a baby sweater. All proceeds will benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library partnership with the library.

The library still has a nice selection of knitted hats, scarves and mittens that are available, as well as holiday crafts from S & S Creations. All proceeds for both these sales will benefit the library.

The library will be closing at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. We will also be closed Friday, Dec. 24; Saturday, Dec. 25; and Sunday, Dec. 26. The following week, we will close at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and we will be closed for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Jan. 2.

The staff of the library wishes all of our patrons and neighbors a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

