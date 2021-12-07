Madison County passes 2022 budget

The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed the 2022 budget Dec. 2, which is the same as the 2021 budget total of $41,670,000 and calls for no increase in the tax levy.

The average tax rate on full value will decrease about 34 cents per $1,000 of taxable value. This means, on average, for a property valued at $100,000, the decrease in county taxes would be $34 in 2022.

The actual rates vary by municipality.

“I would like to thank Treasurer Edick, County Administrator Scimone and our department heads and staff for their hard work on bringing the board a 0-percent increase budget,” said Madison County Board Chairman John M. Becker. “It was important that after raising taxes in 2021 to prepare for the worst, we were able to give back to the residents. We were able to increase staffing, add programs and services, all while keeping the burden off of the Madison County tax payers.”

