Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers locate missing Oneida County woman

Bymartha

Dec 8, 2021

UPDATE 120821: State police have located Rosanna Brady in good health. Troopers thank everyone for their assistance.

– – – – –

State police are searching for Rosanna Brady, 31, of Ava, who was reported missing by family members Dec. 1, 2021.

Brady was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at approximately 3 p.m. by her mother. According to family members, Brady left the residence wearing a tan jacket and tan boots and may be driving a black 1997 Corolla (license plate number JHX-4094).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brady is asked to contact state police at (315) 366-6000.

By martha

Related Post

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

State ag commissioner encourages ag industry to apply for pandemic small business recovery

Dec 8, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Religion Top Story

New Woodstock native wins inaugural Master of Divinity Text-Driven Preaching Award

Dec 8, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

Madison County passes 2022 budget

Dec 7, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

State ag commissioner encourages ag industry to apply for pandemic small business recovery

Dec 8, 2021
Education/STEM Religion Top Story

New Woodstock native wins inaugural Master of Divinity Text-Driven Preaching Award

Dec 8, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers locate missing Oneida County woman

Dec 8, 2021
Local Top Story

Madison County passes 2022 budget

Dec 7, 2021