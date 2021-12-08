Troopers locate missing Oneida County woman

UPDATE 120821: State police have located Rosanna Brady in good health. Troopers thank everyone for their assistance.

– – – – –

State police are searching for Rosanna Brady, 31, of Ava, who was reported missing by family members Dec. 1, 2021.

Brady was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at approximately 3 p.m. by her mother. According to family members, Brady left the residence wearing a tan jacket and tan boots and may be driving a black 1997 Corolla (license plate number JHX-4094).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brady is asked to contact state police at (315) 366-6000.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related