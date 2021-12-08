New Woodstock native wins inaugural Master of Divinity Text-Driven Preaching Award

The Cedarville University School of Biblical and Theological Studies awarded the inaugural Master of Divinity Text-Driven Preaching Award to graduating senior Nathaniel DeRochie. He delivered a chapel message prior to being presented with the honor during chapel Wednesday, Dec. 1.

DeRochie, of New Woodstock, is a fifth-year biblical studies student finishing his master of divinity degree with an academic ministry track.

Dr. Billy Marsh, director of M.Div. programs and assistant professor of theology, explained the department’s vision for this new award.

“All genuine Christian ministry is ultimately reducible to faithful interpretation and proclamation of the biblical text,” Marsh said. “Theological education across its various disciplines finds its goal in the teaching and preaching ministry of the Scriptures for the sake of the church’s maturity and mission.”

According to Marsh, the Master of Divinity Text-Driven Preaching Award provides a special opportunity to prioritize this vision and to honor students who have demonstrated excellence in a “text-driven” approach to preaching scripture.

DeRochie considers his time in the program, his award and his careful preparation for chapel Dec. 1 as beautiful reminders of what it means for the Word of God to be the Word of God. “When God speaks, the only proper response is to listen and to respond in faith,” he said.

He looks forward to watching how his education will affect his life and his ability to serve those in his family and the local church.

“I am of the persuasion that the Lord will direct my steps for the future if I simply continue to live faithfully in the present,” DeRochie said.

