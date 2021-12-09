Missing vulnerable adult located safe following multi-agency search

On Dec. 8, 2021, Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Old County Road in Smithfield regarding a missing 78-year-old male with early onset dementia and diabetes. It was reported that Lewis Graham entered a wooded area between Oxbow Road and Old County Road at approximately 9:15 a.m. to check hunting stands and had not returned.

Deputies learned that Graham was not dressed for weather conditions.

Deputies located Graham’s truck stuck in the mud on a logging trail off Oxbow Road. A multi-agency search ensued, with deputies utilizing police K-9s to search for Graham. At approximately 4:45 p.m., Graham was located in a heavily wooded area off Old County Road by police K-9 teams. Graham was suffering from hypothermia and was transported to Oneida Health by EMS; he is expected to make a full recovery.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted on scene by members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit, state police, SUNY Morrisville Police, state Department of Environmental Conservation Police, state forest rangers, Madison County Search and Rescue Team, Madison County Department of Emergency Management, Smithfield Fire Department, SEVAC Ambulance and Eaton Ambulance.

