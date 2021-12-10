Four men charged in home invasion in Sullivan

On Dec. 9, 2021, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 8844 E Seneca Turnpike (State Route 173), Sullivan, regarding a home invasion robbery that just occurred. It was reported to the 911 Center that the homeowner/victim of the robbery was chasing the suspect vehicle eastbound on State Route 173.

As the homeowner was chasing the suspect vehicle, a suspect fired multiple gunshots at the victim’s vehicle.

The homeowner continued to follow the suspect’s vehicle through Fenner before returning to the Chittenango area, where the suspect’s vehicle was subsequently stopped by law enforcement officials.

Three subjects were taken into custody without incident following the vehicle and traffic stop. A fourth suspect was identified and taken into custody on Falls Road in Fenner after apparently fleeing the suspect vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Following the execution of numerous search warrants, Michael Freeman, 45, of Liverpool; Jonathan Stevens, 39, of Baldwinsville; Edwin Medina, 34, of Syracuse; and Dominic Jones-Hardy, 30, of Oswego, were charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and petit larceny.

All suspects are being held at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building Jail pending arraignment in CAP Court.

At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Chittenango Police Department, state police, Oneida Indian Nation Police, the Cazenovia Police Department and the SUNY Morrisville Police Department.

