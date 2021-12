Oneida City Clerk Sandy LaPera announced that Oneida City Hall will be closing at 3:30 Wednesday, Dec. 22; closed Thursday, Dec. 23; and Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas.

City Hall also will close at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Years Day.

