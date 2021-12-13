Madison County Sheriff’s Office news

“Shop with a Sheriff” returns for fourth year

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will host its fourth annual Shop with a Sheriff event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Oneida Wal-Mart Supercenter.

Eligible Madison County children have been selected to receive the opportunity to “Shop with a Sheriff” deputy or correction officer. Children will be given a certain dollar amount to go shopping for toys or any item they would like to have gift-wrapped this year.

The MCSO worked with the elementary schools from across Madison County to identify 36 children to take part in this year’s event. Three students from each elementary school in Madison County will take part, with the exception of the city of Oneida, whose police department hosts their own event.

The program is sponsored in part by Oneida Walmart and Madison Bistro. A large portion of the contributions come directly from deputies and corrections officers of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office who raised funds through their No-Shave fundraiser.

