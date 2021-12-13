Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Madison County Sheriff’s Office news

Bymartha

Dec 13, 2021

“Shop with a Sheriff” returns for fourth year

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will host its fourth annual Shop with a Sheriff event at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Oneida Wal-Mart Supercenter.

Eligible Madison County children have been selected to receive the opportunity to “Shop with a Sheriff” deputy or correction officer. Children will be given a certain dollar amount to go shopping for toys or any item they would like to have gift-wrapped this year.

The MCSO worked with the elementary schools from across Madison County to identify 36 children to take part in this year’s event. Three students from each elementary school in Madison County will take part, with the exception of the city of Oneida, whose police department hosts their own event.

The program is sponsored in part by Oneida Walmart and Madison Bistro. A large portion of the contributions come directly from deputies and corrections officers of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office who raised funds through their No-Shave fundraiser.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Chittenango mayor issues statement regarding home invasion

Dec 14, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Attorney General continues to fight NRA’s efforts to dismiss corruption lawsuit

Dec 14, 2021 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Becker releases statement regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate

Dec 14, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Chittenango mayor issues statement regarding home invasion

Dec 14, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Attorney General continues to fight NRA’s efforts to dismiss corruption lawsuit

Dec 14, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Becker releases statement regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate

Dec 14, 2021
Local Obituaries Top Story

County issues statement on passing of city of Oneida Supervisor Joseph Ostrander

Dec 13, 2021