State police seek help identifying individuals in surveillance photo

In November, state police in Fulton responded to the Beaver Meadows Golf Course in the town of Schroeppel for a report of credit cards being stolen from multiple vehicles parked in the parking lot.

That same day, the complainants’ credit cards were used at Best Buy and Wal-Mart in Dewitt; additional credit cards were used at Bass Pro Shop in Auburn.

The two individuals in the photographs above were seen on surveillance at Best Buy purchasing laptops.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the individuals in the security photo is asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000.

