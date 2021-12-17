Oneida Health mourns loss of longtime board member

Oneida Health is saddened to announce the passing of longtime Board Member, Victor Sirchia. He passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, with his family by his side. Sirchia served on the Oneida Health Board of Trustees since 1993.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend, our neighbor and fellow Board Member, Victor Sirchia,” said Michael Kallet, Vice Chairman of the Oneida Health Board of Trustees. “Vic’s dedication to Oneida Health and the community it serves was second to none, and he showed it over decades of selfless service. He will be greatly missed by the Oneida Health family and all those who knew him.”

“Vic played a vital role in the many challenges we have faced in the past 28 years,” said Trustee Peter Hedglon, Esq. “From spinning off from the city as a stand-alone not-for-profit; dramatic changes in how hospitals are paid; technological changes from laparoscopic surgeries, CAT and MRI machines, to robotic surgery; adding services, locations and building; and the great challenge of surviving as a community hospital in a health care environment that does not truly value community hospitals. We could have not done it without him.”

Sirchia served as the chair of the Oneida Health Board of Trustees since 2003 and also served as the chair of the finance committee since 1994. Professionally, Sirchia was partner, business advisor/consultant and CPA for Sirchia CPAs and Financial Advisors since 1998. He was a local graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central Schools.

“Vic was not only a leader, but a good friend,” said Gene Morreale, president and CEO of Oneida Health. “There is no doubt that Oneida Health benefited from his leadership, guidance and wisdom over the past three decades. He helped turn a community hospital into a high-quality, viable network of services that supports the health and care of our communities every day. The impact he has made will be felt for years to come. He will be missed.”

