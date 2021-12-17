CCE Madison welcomes new Ag Economic Development & Marketing Specialist

For more than 15 years, Melissa Davis has been a noteworthy leader in the economic development space from being a business owner to being a business advisor for the state. She is known for her work at the Small Business Development Center at Onondaga Community College and her contributions in establishing the entrepreneurial center for SBDC in Madison County, serving rural startup and existing businesses.

Davis was honored as Top Advisor for New York State Small Business Development Centers in 2018 as well as the Top Impact Advisor for the Central New York Region for the Small Business Development Center in New York state. She was awarded Top 40 under 40 for the Central New York Region for her service to her clients, helping to secure funding and develop business plans.

Davis earned her master’s degree in teaching from LeMoyne College and a bachelor’s degree in social science from Cazenovia College.

She is an avid equestrian, competing in the USHJA horse shows along the east coast. She resides on her family’s gentleman farm in Cazenovia with her husband and two sons. She looks forward to working with all agriculture businesses and agricultural-related businesses in Madison County.

If you would like to connect with Davis, email mld249@cornell.edu or call 315.684.3001 ext. 101.

For more information about the people and services of CCE Madison, visit madisoncountycce.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related