State police in Marcy is investigating a larceny that occurred Dec. 10, 2020, at a residence on Morris Road in Marcy.

On Dec. 10, 2021, an unknown male was captured on surveillance camera taking several packages from the victim’s front door and getting into an orange Chevy cavalier with a grey front passenger side fender and black rims.

If anyone can identify the individual or vehicle in the surveillance photos above, they are asked to contact state police at (315) 366-6000.

