Attorney General Letitia James responds to Trump lawsuit

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York seeking to stop Attorney General James’ legal investigation into him and his business:

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings, and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation. To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

In August 2020, James filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to provide the Office of the Attorney General with documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several, specific Trump Organization properties and transactions. Since then, the court has ruled in James’ favor multiple times.

