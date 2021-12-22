Zielinski launches campaign for Oneida County Clerk

Republican John Zielinski has launched his campaign and is seeking Republican and Conservative lines in the November 2022 election for Oneida County Clerk.

Clerk Sandra DePerno is retiring at the end of 2022.

“The handling of the DMV offices by the Oneida County Clerk has been the subject of ongoing criticism for many years” said Zielinski. “My ability to analyze and solve complex organizational, accounting, financial management, planning, reporting and IT challenges has been developed over a deep and diverse career. I firmly believe that I could put those abilities to work for the citizens of Oneida County as County Clerk with excellent results.

“I also intend to focus on the Clerk’s role as Records Officer for the county, so that all legitimate FOIL requests are accurately and promptly acted upon. In addition, I would also ensure that our DMV offices, in at least some way, protect the integrity of the right to vote by following the letter of the law when issuing drivers licenses since those licenses can then be used for voter registration.”

Zielinski is a licensed certified public accountant with extensive senior level business and financial experience. He brings more than 35 years of experience as a chief financial officer, corporate controller and vice president of finance and administration to the table. He possesses extensive senior financial, administrative, management and problem-solving experience that includes 4 years in public accounting, over 17 years in manufacturing, and 19 years with commercial, service and non-profit organizations.

In addition to his extensive private sector experience in management and administration, Zielinski has also served in high level roles in local government. He served as chamberlain and Clerk for the city of Norwich in Chenango County and served in a similar role for the city of Elmira in Chemung County. He also served for five years on the Sauquoit Valley Central School District.

Born in Rome, Zielinski grew up in Westmoreland and graduated from Westmoreland High School. He is a graduate of Syracuse University and lives in Marcy with his wife of 32 years, Kate. He is the father of four children, two of whom serve in the U.S. military.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related