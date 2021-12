Cazenovia College recognized the December 2021 graduates from various academic programs.

Among them were:

Caitlin Clonan of Cazenovia, who earned a bachelor of fine arts; Brandi Hafelin of Madison, who earned a bachelor of science; MacKenzie Laquay of Chittenango, who earned a bachelor of science; and Elizabeth Zupan of Canastota, who earned a bachelor of science.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related