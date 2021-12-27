State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Herkimer County

UPDATE (122721 12:22 p.m.): On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Trooper Andrew Gorinshek, Trooper Jennifer Greenwood and a member of the Dolgeville Police Department responded to 203 Mers Way, Dolgeville, for the report of a domestic-related stabbing.

Preliminary investigation determined Carson Dobson, 24, broke into a home and stabbed the victim several times then left the scene.

Law enforcement located Dobson a short distance from the site of the initial incident; investigation showed he was armed with a knife and a sword.

Dobson refused to drop the weapons, despite repeated commands from law enforcement and was tased by all three members. Despite being tased, the suspect continued toward officers and threatened them.

Gorinshek fired his division-issued weapon, hitting the suspect.

Gorinshek is assigned to SP Herkimer and has been a member of the New York State Police since 2017.

———————

UPDATE (122521 12:12 p.m.): On Dec. 24, 2021, at around 1:04 p.m., state police and a member of the Dolgeville Police Department were called to 203 Mers Way, Dolgeville, for a report of a domestic-related stabbing.

A preliminary investigation determined Carson Dobson, 24, broke into a home and stabbed the victim several times, then left the scene. Law enforcement located Dobson a short distance from the site of the initial incident; investigation showed he was armed with a knife and a sword.

Dobson refused to drop the weapons despite repeated commands from law enforcement and was tased. Despite being tased, the suspect continued toward the officers and threatened them.

One member of the state police fired their division-issued weapon, hitting the suspect.

Dobson died at the scene.

The initial victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and is expected to be okay.

The Attorney General’s Office was notified, responded and is investigating.

The investigation continues.

———————

ORIGINAL: State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Herkimer County.

On Dec. 24, 2021, at around 2 p.m., state police responded to Mers Way in Dolgeville for a report of a stabbing.

A preliminary investigation determined that, during the call, a member of the state police discharged their division-issued firearm, striking the suspect; the individual died at the scene.

The investigation continues.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related