Morrisville Public Library news

MPL announces January 2022 programs

LIBRARY CLOSED: The library will be closed to observe New Year’s Day on Saturday January 1, 2022. We will reopen Monday January 3 at 12pm.

Canned Food & Hygiene Drive: We will be having our annual Canned Food Drive to benefit the Morrisville Food Pantry from Monday January 3- Friday March 4. Please help us make it better than ever. Help us to benefit to our food pantry. We can only take any non-perishable, UNEXPIRED canned food item. We will ALSO collect hygiene products like soap, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes etc. for the Pantry as well.

Take-N-Make Crafts for January: Stop in any time this month and get some crafts to do at home. We are making a Penguin Thermometer, a Winter Mosaic Sticker craft and a Color Your Own Winter Puzzle. Craft kits are for kids ages 2-15 ONLY, while supplies last.

Giving Tree Fundraiser: Shop for the library this holiday season from now through Saturday January 15, 2022. We have several items the library needs. It’s EASY. Grab a Christmas tag off our giving tree of something you would like to donate to the library. Buy it, donate it, whatever it says and bring the tag and the item in as soon as you can. We would like all donations turned in by January 31, 2022.

January Book Discussion: Read the book, Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey, and post your thoughts on our Facebook event from January 17-31, 2022. Or just read the book because we know you want to. Copies can be picked up starting Monday January 3, 2022.

Find the “Eyes for the Prize” Hunt: Stop in anytime from January 10-29 (during open hours), and find all 12 sets of googly eyes hidden around the library to win a prize. Open to all ages, young and old.

LIBRARY CLOSED: The library will be closed to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday January 17, 2022. We will reopen Tuesday January 18 at 10am.

Virtual Story Time: Join Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, as she reads books about Snow/Snowmen on Tuesday January 18 at 11:00am on Facebook Live. Then stop into the library and get the craft activity (a snowman puppet) to take home and do. (Craft kits are only available until Monday January 31, while supplies last.) Craft kits are for kids ages 3-9 ONLY.

Library Board Meeting: The Library Board of Trustees meet on Thursday January 20 at 6:30pm. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Face coverings are mandatory.

