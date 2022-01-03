Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Dior came in as an owner surrender through no fault of his own. He was pretty timid in the beginning, but he is beginning to open up. He hasn’t been here long, and the staff is just getting to know him. Come down and meet him today.

Leslie has beautiful grey-and-white, medium-haired fur, which is very soft to the touch. Leslie is a very laid-back cat and spends most of her time up on top of the banks. While in her cage, she loves to have a second level and spends almost all of the time taking naps on the kuranda bed. She loves to be high above the ground, so she would love to have a very high cat tree. Come down to the shelter and meet her today.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

