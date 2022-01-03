Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Bymartha

Jan 3, 2022

Dior came in as an owner surrender through no fault of his own. He was pretty timid in the beginning, but he is beginning to open up. He hasn’t been here long, and the staff is just getting to know him. Come down and meet him today.

Leslie has beautiful grey-and-white, medium-haired fur, which is very soft to the touch. Leslie is a very laid-back cat and spends most of her time up on top of the banks. While in her cage, she loves to have a second level and spends almost all of the time taking naps on the kuranda bed. She loves to be high above the ground, so she would love to have a very high cat tree. Come down to the shelter and meet her today.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

By martha

Related Post

Top Story Veterans/Military

New York Army National Guard announces recent promotions

Jan 3, 2022 martha
Local Top Story

Oneida Health announces first 2022 baby

Jan 3, 2022 martha
Libraries Top Story

NWFL Trustees to meet

Dec 30, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story Veterans/Military

New York Army National Guard announces recent promotions

Jan 3, 2022
Local Top Story

Oneida Health announces first 2022 baby

Jan 3, 2022
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Jan 3, 2022
Libraries Top Story

NWFL Trustees to meet

Dec 30, 2021