Local Top Story

Oneida Health announces first 2022 baby

martha

Jan 3, 2022

Congratulations to Catherine and Jesse of Canastota on the birth of Josephine Michelle Polisse, the first baby of the New Year born in Madison County. Josephine made her debut at 3 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022, at five pounds, seven ounces and was 18-and-a-half inches long.

She was 2022’s first baby at Oneida Health’s Lullaby Center.

As part of an annual tradition, the parents of the first baby of the New Year at Oneida Health Hospital receive a small gift from the Oneida Health Auxiliary to help with newborn essentials.

The Oneida Health medical staff and employees wish Catherine, Jesse and baby Josephine a happy and healthy 2022.

