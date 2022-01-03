New York Army National Guard announces recent promotions

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Joshua Breed of Cazenovia, assigned to the A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, received a promotion to the rank of private Nov. 11, 2021.

Colt Morgan of North Brookfield, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of private first class Nov. 23, 2021.

Jay Symonds from Manlius, assigned to the 106th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), received a promotion to the rank of sergeant major Nov. 15, 2021.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best-qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest-caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

