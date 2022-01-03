Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Top Story Veterans/Military

New York Army National Guard announces recent promotions

Bymartha

Jan 3, 2022

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Joshua Breed of Cazenovia, assigned to the A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, received a promotion to the rank of private Nov. 11, 2021.

Colt Morgan of North Brookfield, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, received a promotion to the rank of private first class Nov. 23, 2021.

Jay Symonds from Manlius, assigned to the 106th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), received a promotion to the rank of sergeant major Nov. 15, 2021.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best-qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest-caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Oneida Health announces first 2022 baby

Jan 3, 2022 martha
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Jan 3, 2022 martha
Libraries Top Story

NWFL Trustees to meet

Dec 30, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story Veterans/Military

New York Army National Guard announces recent promotions

Jan 3, 2022
Local Top Story

Oneida Health announces first 2022 baby

Jan 3, 2022
Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Jan 3, 2022
Libraries Top Story

NWFL Trustees to meet

Dec 30, 2021