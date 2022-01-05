Tenney announces U.S. military service academies recommendations

Local high school students receive congressional nominations

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) announced that 11 local high school students have been nominated to the United States service academies as they pursue their military careers. These students were nominated based on their academic achievement, exceptional character and commitment to community service.

As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Tenney can nominate a select number of candidates to the service academies each year. Students are recommended to Tenney for nomination by a local committee made up of community leaders and veterans from across New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

“As the mother of a United States Naval Academy graduate, it is my tremendous honor to nominate some of our region’s most talented students to these prestigious institutions,” Tenney said. “It is inspiring to see the next generation so motivated to serve our country in such an honorable and courageous way. I wish them great success as they begin this new chapter in life.”

Listed below are the students who were nominated by Tenney:

United States Air Force Academy

Aidan Marroquin, Immaculate Heart Central

Lacey Priest, Morrisville Eaton High School

Lauren Dorfman, Rome Free Academy*

Dani Bryan, Ross Corners Christian Academy*

United States Naval Academy

David Gleeson, New Hartford Central High School

Mario Mannella, Proctor High School

Shreya Patel, Central Valley Academy

Matthew Raleigh, Maine-Endwell High School

Nicholas Shedd, Central Valley Academy

Margaret Starr, Cortland Senior High School

Holden Wasko, Susquehanna Valley High School

Lauren Dorfman, Rome Free Academy*

Dani Bryan, Ross Corners Christian Academy*

United States Military Academy

Lauren Dorfman, Rome Free Academy*

High school students interested in applying for a U.S. service academy in the future can look forward to attending the region’s annual academy night, which will take place in fall 2022. More information on the service academy nomination process can be found here.

*Asterisk denotes student nominated to multiple academies.

